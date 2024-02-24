MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,581,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,726,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,783 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,084,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $831,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $117,672,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,071.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,432,000 after acquiring an additional 840,322 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $60,664,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $120.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $127.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.19%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

