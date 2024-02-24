Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.17

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 952421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.