Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC raised Moderna from a reduce rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $96.46 on Friday. Moderna has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $163.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

