Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis Sells 400 Shares

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $22,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,441 shares in the company, valued at $8,879,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $6,747,370.20.

Shares of MC opened at $53.96 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Moelis & Company last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Moelis & Company's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

