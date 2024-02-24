Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

