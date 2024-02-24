Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSDL

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 1.5 %

MSDL stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.