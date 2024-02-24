Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSDL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

MSDL opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.