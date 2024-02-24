Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.37.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $682.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 430.8% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,874 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

