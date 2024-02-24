Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE MRC opened at C$110.53 on Friday. Morguard has a fifty-two week low of C$100.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$109.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$105.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morguard from C$145.00 to C$135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. The company offers real estate management services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; real estate investment advisory services; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

