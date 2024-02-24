MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $18,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.62.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSM

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at $137,475,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,193 shares of company stock valued at $25,106,817 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.