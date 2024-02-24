National Bank Financial Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WPM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.42.

WPM opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.80. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

