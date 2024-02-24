Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,080 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $80,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average is $92.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.