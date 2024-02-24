Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 262,002 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 595,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,002 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $91,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Down 0.4 %

HES opened at $149.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.00 and its 200-day moving average is $148.20. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HES

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.