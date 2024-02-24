Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 51,188 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Southern worth $58,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in Southern by 2.4% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.70. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. Southern’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.