Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,050,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $57,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Stock Performance
NYSE:SHOP opened at $76.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a PE ratio of 847.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
