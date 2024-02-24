Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 212.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 323,282 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Arista Networks worth $87,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $267.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.36 and a 200 day moving average of $217.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,277 shares of company stock worth $44,686,439. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

