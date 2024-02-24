Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $56.99 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,405,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,842 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $56,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.80. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.