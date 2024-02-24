Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $63.54 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of KLA worth $63,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLA Stock Down 2.2 %

KLAC opened at $668.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $601.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $687.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.