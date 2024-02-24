Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $76.76 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,433 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $76,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,575.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,779,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,410,000 after purchasing an additional 74,063 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $85.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average is $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

