Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $50,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,533 shares of company stock valued at $46,774,326 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.0 %

BLK opened at $813.59 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $823.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $795.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $721.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

