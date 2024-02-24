Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $62,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.90.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.4 %

ELV stock opened at $514.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $485.00 and a 200 day moving average of $467.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $515.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

