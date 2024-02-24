Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 12,238 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $69,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $244.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.92 and a 200-day moving average of $239.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

