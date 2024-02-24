Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 973,991 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1,673.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973,991 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $71,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

