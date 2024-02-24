Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 20,169 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,169 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.32% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $53,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 189.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 58,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 91.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,192,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,275,000 after purchasing an additional 159,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.6 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

