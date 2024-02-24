Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 22,129 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,129 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $49,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $176.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $282.43 billion, a PE ratio of 339.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $184.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

