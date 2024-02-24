Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.
View Our Latest Research Report on NAII
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Alternatives International
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.