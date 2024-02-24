Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NTZ opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

