Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,597 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,617 shares.The stock last traded at $27.59 and had previously closed at $27.50.

Nayax Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYAX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nayax by 873.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nayax by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

