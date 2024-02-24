Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

