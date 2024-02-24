Needham & Company LLC Trims CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Target Price to $90.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSGP. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.80.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,061,000 after acquiring an additional 761,383 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,019,000 after acquiring an additional 91,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,729,000 after acquiring an additional 290,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

