Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $11.00. Newmark Group shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 216,505 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Newmark Group Trading Down 5.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 361.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,106,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 866,924 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,650,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.