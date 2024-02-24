Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Gap Down to $6.27

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $5.82. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 119,287 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NR. StockNews.com downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $530.96 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after acquiring an additional 574,271 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 703,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 465,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 112,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.