NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.0 million-$660.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.1 million. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.400-10.600 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $281.55.

NICE Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NICE stock traded down $7.30 on Friday, reaching $238.20. The stock had a trading volume of 709,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,718. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NICE

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

