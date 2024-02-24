Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVY opened at $214.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.57 and a 200-day moving average of $189.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $217.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

