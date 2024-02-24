Nicholas Company Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,533 shares of company stock worth $46,774,326. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $813.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $795.24 and a 200 day moving average of $721.05. The company has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $823.71.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

