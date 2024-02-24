Nicholas Company Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Encompass Health worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $76.84.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.