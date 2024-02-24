Nicholas Company Inc. Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,395 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of Onto Innovation worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $178.46 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.40 and a twelve month high of $186.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.49 and a 200-day moving average of $138.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

