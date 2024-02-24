Nicholas Company Inc. Invests $3.59 Million in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 193,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NEOG opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.54. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

