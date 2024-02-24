Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 25,440 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,440 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Donaldson worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 792.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $68.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

