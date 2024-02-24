Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 7,204.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

