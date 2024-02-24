NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives $122.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.24.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $105.63 on Monday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

