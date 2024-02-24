NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Stock Performance

NL Industries stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.66. NL Industries has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $7.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NL. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

