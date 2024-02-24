Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of €1.75-€1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.720- EPS.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NOMD opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

