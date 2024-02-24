Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.720- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.880-1.940 EPS.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOMD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.59. 564,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

