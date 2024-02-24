Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.200-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.0 million-$670.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $681.2 million. Nordson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.00.

Nordson stock opened at $273.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.83. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $275.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Nordson by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Nordson by 167.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

