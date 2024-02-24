North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 101.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 545,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $11,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37,106 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,381,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after acquiring an additional 164,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth approximately $23,882,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 59.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 526,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $660.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

