Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOG opened at $34.57 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

