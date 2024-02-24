Northern Trust Corp Acquires 46,197 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,197 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of Hilton Worldwide worth $370,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,614,000 after buying an additional 312,101 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,744,000 after buying an additional 885,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,747,000 after buying an additional 84,678 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $204.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $204.84.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

