Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,998,612 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $375,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 800,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after buying an additional 56,601 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 50.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 129,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 43,122 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 940,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.45 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

