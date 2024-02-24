Northern Trust Corp Buys 31,413 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31,413 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $341,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $247.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $251.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.64.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

